Not been an easy season for me but I’m feeling healthy and strong right now, admits Christian Pulisic
Today at 5:14 PM
Christian Pulisic has confessed that while it hasn’t been an easy season for him. things are turning a corner and he’s feeling a lot better and hoping to get more games going forward. The American has struggled with more than his share of injuries this season and has made only 12 league starts.
While a lot has been expected from Christian Pulisic, especially after his move from Borussia Dortmund, the American showed many Chelsea fans what he could do last season. However, his impressive debut season was peppered with more than a few injury issues and that hasn’t changed this season. That combined with the mid-season managerial change has seen Pulisic make just 12 league starts for the club with things slowly changing.
He has started the last three league games and has scored three goals, including a double against Crystal Palace recently, which has many fans hopeful that he can continue the run of form. It saw Pulisic admit that things are changing for him but it hasn’t been an easy season for him. The American forward further added that he is feeling “healthy and strong” right now and hopes that he can continue that.
"Personally I am feeling very good. I am happy to be playing and helping the team whichever way I can. It was nice to get on the scoresheet and I am feeling very strong at the moment. I am doing my best to take care of myself,” Pulisic told Chelsea’s official website.
