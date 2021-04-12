Juventus have to be careful with every move we make; even with new contracts, implies Fabio Paratici

While Dybala did make his comeback from injury recently, the Argentine has been linked with a move to PSG and a few other European giants especially in light of his contract situation. It has seen Fabio Paratici admit that a new deal for the forward might not be possible as Juventus need to watch every penny they have in the current climate. He further added that the club needs to figure out the right move and be very careful with everything they do going forward.