Juventus have to be careful with every move we make; even with new contracts, implies Fabio Paratici
Today at 4:55 PM
Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has admitted that the club needs to be financially careful with every move they make when asked about Paulo Dybala’s new contract. The Argentine has spent the better part of the last decade with the club but has only eighteen months left on his current deal.
With Paulo Dybala fast approaching the final year of his contract with Juventus, it has many fans concerned about the forward’s future at the club. The Argentine has been one of the most affected players by COVID-19 with him one of the first major footballers to contract the virus. However, things since then haven’t gone according to plan with the 27-year-old struggling with various injuries.
While Dybala did make his comeback from injury recently, the Argentine has been linked with a move to PSG and a few other European giants especially in light of his contract situation. It has seen Fabio Paratici admit that a new deal for the forward might not be possible as Juventus need to watch every penny they have in the current climate. He further added that the club needs to figure out the right move and be very careful with everything they do going forward.
“We talk to his agent every week, but we can't forget the moment we are all experiencing, even as a company. In September we went back to negativity and we haven't gotten out of it yet, we have to be careful with every move we make, and that's not just for football. Nobody can decide now what to do for the next one, two, three years. We must be very careful," Paratici told Sky Italia.
