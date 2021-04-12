Hyderabad FC successfully extend Joel Chianese's contract by one year

Today at 6:17 PM
Hyderabad FC has successfully extended the contract of their Australian forward Joel Chianese by another year that will keep him at the club till the end of the 2021-22 season. After suffering an injury early on, Chianese came back and featured in 12 matches for the ‘Nizams’ last season.
Joel Chianese was roped in by Hyderabad FC ahead of the 2020-21 ISL, thus ending his four-year journey with A-League side Perth Glory. While the Indian side narrowly failed to qualify for the semi-finals, Joel Chianese was impressive throughout the season, having played 12 matches, scoring three goals and assisting twice.
Soon after the season ended, he re-joined Perth Glory for a short-term deal that expires on May 31, 2021. As per the recent developments, Hyderabad FC have successfully extended the contract of the Australian forward by another year, which will keep him at the club till the end of the 2020-21 season.
"ISL side Hyderabad FC and Australian attacker Joel Chianese have agreed terms for a one-year extension," read an official statement from the club.
On the other hand, the Nizams have let go of Liston Colaco for a record transfer fee for an Indian to fellow ISL side ATK-Mohun Bagan, last week. But, the management confirmed that the deal was completed with a focus on long-term sustainability.
"With a focus on long-term sustainability, Hyderabad FC agreed for Liston's move in a deal that fetches the highest-ever transfer fee received for an Indian player," stated Hyderabad FC.
🚨 Official Announcement! @Joel_Chianese agrees terms for one-year extension with Hyderabad FC; to join @PerthGloryFC on a short-term deal till the end of their season. #HyderabadFC 💛🖤https://t.co/d1qlNs3U96— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) April 12, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.