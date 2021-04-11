Players are physically at their limits and it’s hard for us to finish games, admits Zinedine Zidane
Today at 4:31 PM
In light of their congested schedule, Zinedine Zidane has revealed that his side are physically exhausted and have been for most of this season but added that they will solider through. This comes after the Los Blancos beat fellow rivals Barcelona in the El Clasico to move to the top of the league.
Few expected Real Madrid to be sitting in pole position for the La Liga title race especially after the Los Blancos struggled in the early part of the season. But with Atletico Madrid’s form tailing off, Zinedine Zidane’s men have used that as an opportunity to take the lead, though they still sit level on points with the Los Rojiblancos. That means that the La Liga title is far from decided, but with a congested season on their hands, it could cause problems for Real Madrid.
Especially with them still in the battle for the Champions League crown, and with games coming thick and fast it has seen Zidane admit that his players are at their physical limits. During his post-match interview, the Los Blancos boss admitted the same and revealed that he is not sure “how we are going to end the season”. The Frenchman further added that it is “hard for us to finish games” but added that they are a tough group of players and will solider on.
“There are players with pain again. I don't know how we are going to end the season but we are going to need everyone because we are physically at the limit. It's hard for us to finish the games. But we are here and we are alive. We are going to rest well and we are going to see how to do it, how to rest better, and then prepare for Wednesday's game,” Zidane said in his post match interview.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.