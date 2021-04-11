Paulo Dybala still has year left on his contract so we will have him here next season, reveals Andrea Pirlo
Today at 6:32 PM
Amidst rumours of a potential move away for Paulo Dybala, Andrea Pirlo has asserted that the Argentine forward is going nowhere despite the fact that he has only one year left on his contract. Dybala has struggled for game-time this season with injuries and COVID-19 preventing him from playing
Few players have been as affected by COVID-19 as Paulo Dybala with the Argentine one of the first high profile cases in the footballing world to test positive. However, while the forward recovered successfully from the global pandemic, his form and fitness fell off a cliff which has affected his game-time especially this season. It has seen Dybala make just 17 appearances for the club this season with him netting just four goals in the process.
But with the 27-year-old making an instant impact off the bench against Napoli recently, it has many fans believing that the forward has a bright future with the club. That is despite the rumours linking him with a move away or the fact that Dybala has only eighteen months left on his deal. That was all but reiterated by Andrea Pirlo when he admitted that Dybala is a key star for his side and someone who will be here next season. The Juve boss further added that he hopes to be able to end the season with the Argentine playing regularly.
“I’ve always said Dybala is an important player and unfortunately I haven’t had him at my disposal very much this season. Let’s look at the present, because that is more important than the future. He still has a year left on his contract, so we will have him here next season. Dybala is a player who makes the difference. I do hope to be able to use Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Dybala together at some point. I can say it’s probable Dejan Kulusevski will start tomorrow,” Pirlo said, reported Goal
