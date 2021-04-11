Paulo Dybala still has year left on his contract so we will have him here next season, reveals Andrea Pirlo

But with the 27-year-old making an instant impact off the bench against Napoli recently, it has many fans believing that the forward has a bright future with the club. That is despite the rumours linking him with a move away or the fact that Dybala has only eighteen months left on his deal. That was all but reiterated by Andrea Pirlo when he admitted that Dybala is a key star for his side and someone who will be here next season. The Juve boss further added that he hopes to be able to end the season with the Argentine playing regularly.