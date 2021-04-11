Manchester United’s ambition is lot more than second place, admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 4:14 PM
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that his Manchester United side are capable of finishing a lot higher than second placed and admitted that their goal is to overtake Manchester City. The Red Devils are on par for their best league finish since Jose Mourinho was sacked but trail City by 14 points.
Despite a stuttering start to their campaign, Manchester United picked things up so well that half-way into the season and many had them pegged as title challengers. But while that proclamation soon fell short, the Red Devils have lived up to their hype, with them currently challenging for second place in the Premier League. They are 14 points behind Manchester City at the moment and are battling with Leicester City for second place but it is still one of the better seasons for the Old Trafford side.
It has many fans hopeful for the future with a few having already termed this season and the club’s position as an achievement but that is not what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is satisfied with. In an interview, Solskjaer admitted that his side need to be a lot more ambitious than just second place, with him believing that the side is capable of finishing above every team in the league. The United boss further added that their goal is to overtake City because of how they have played.
"You can’t say that is an achievement. Our ambition is a lot more than second place. I said that when I wasn’t at the club – you can never be happy with that and we’re not. Don’t get me wrong, our ambition is to catch the team in front of us," Solskjaer said, reported Goal.
"At the moment [City] have had a fantastic season, they have had three or four of them, and we know the challenge ahead of us. But we have to take it on. If you don’t, then you’re in the wrong place because that is what I am going for.
"Players have to really take that on with the sacrifices they have to make and the work they have to do. Blood, sweat and tears have to be put down because this is the best league in the world – and the most difficult."
