Igor Stimac's playing style was responsible for conceding so many goals against UAE, asserts Rowling Borges

“Under Constantine, the onus was to be compact and play direct football. Under Stimac, we try to keep the ball and we are more open. I feel that is the one reason why we conceded so many goals against UAE recently. We tried to keep possession and tried to open up. That is perhaps the difference when we lost by two goals in 2019 and by six goals in 2021,” said Rowlin Borges, as reported by Firstpost.