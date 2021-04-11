Don’t think Trent Alexander-Arnold has to prove anything to Gareth Southgate, claims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 5:04 PM
Jurgen Klopp believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold has nothing to prove to England head coach Gareth Southgate despite him not picking the full-back during the recent international break. The young full-back has struggled for form and that saw him dropped by Southgate for England's latest squad.
Since the return of club football, after the first international break in 2021, the biggest discussion in England has been the omission of Trent Alexander-Arnold by Gareth Southgate. The Liverpool full-back was one of many not picked by the England boss and many have speculated that it has to do with the fixture congestion. However, many have suggested that it was a sign of things to come in the future with Alexander-Arnold not good enough for the squad.
That however, hasn’t changed after a rollercoaster week for the full-back with an error bound game in the Champions League quarter-finals sandwiching him starring in victories in the Premier League. Yet, despite that, it has seen Jurgen Klopp admit that he believes Alexander-Arnold has nothing to prove to Gareth Southgate or anyone because the England boss has to make decisions. The Liverpool boss further added that Alexander-Arnold needs to keep doing his best and make Southgate’s choice for him.
"I don't think he has to prove anything, to be honest. You can play the best season of your life and the coach of the national team has to make decisions and we respect that. The only thing Trent is doing is playing his best football. In the last 10 days, twice he's played outstanding and now he scores a goal. The most important thing is we stop talking about it," Klopp told the BBC.
