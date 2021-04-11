Don’t think Trent Alexander-Arnold has to prove anything to Gareth Southgate, claims Jurgen Klopp

Since the return of club football, after the first international break in 2021, the biggest discussion in England has been the omission of Trent Alexander-Arnold by Gareth Southgate. The Liverpool full-back was one of many not picked by the England boss and many have speculated that it has to do with the fixture congestion. However, many have suggested that it was a sign of things to come in the future with Alexander-Arnold not good enough for the squad.