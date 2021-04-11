ATK-Mohun Bagan rope in Liston Colaco for record transfer fee

Today at 5:31 PM
ATK-Mohun Bagan roped in Liston Colaco from Hyderabad FC on a record transfer fee for an Indian player, but the amount of the deal has been undisclosed. The Goa-based footballer made 19 appearances for the ‘Nizams’ in the previous season, having scored two goals and produced three assists.
Liston Colaco was one of the emerging players of the 2020-21 Indian Super League season, having stormed into the limelight with his speedy wing-play for Hyderabad FC. Even though his heroics could not inspire the team to a top-four finish, his sensational display was enough to earn him a national call-up ahead of India’s International friendlies in Dubai, last month.
Colaco made his International debut for the Blue Tigers against UAE on March 29, a game where India was humbled 0-6 by the Gulf Nation. However, that has changed nothing for the winger as he was roped in by ATK-Mohun Bagan for a record transfer fee for an Indian player but the amount of the deal has not been disclosed.
The 22-year old is set to join the Mariners’ camp on June 1, while Hyderabad FC have already furthered talks with Jamshedpur FC’s Aniket Jadhav as a replacement. The Monolo Marquez-coached side seems to have gained from the deal, with long-term sustainability being their primary aim.
“With a focus on long-term sustainability, Hyderabad FC agreed for Liston’s move in a deal that fetches the highest-ever transfer fee received for an Indian player,” read a statement from Hyderabad FC.
We are delighted to announce the signing of Indian National Team forward, @colaco_liston who joins us from Hyderabad FC! 💚❤️— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) April 10, 2021
Liston signs a two-year deal with the Green & Maroon which keeps him at the club till 2023! 🙌💯#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #Mariners pic.twitter.com/RhXehTEnle
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.