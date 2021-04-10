UEFA confirm that eight of twelve host cities out for Euro 2020 will have spectators
In a statement released by UEFA, they have confirmed that eight out of their twelve host cities for Euro 2020 have confirmed that they will have spectators during the tournament. The other four, Munich, Rome, Bilbao and Dublin, have been given until April 19th to confirm the same.
With the coronavirus pushing back Euro 2020 by one year, it has seen many concerned as to whether the tournament would have fans especially with it being held in a pandemic. That has been one of the main reasons why the tournament was pushed back and now UEFA have confirmed that eight out of their twelve host cities will be hosting spectators. It comes as a landmark move with Budapest aiming to fill their stadiums to max capacity in light of the same.
They are the only ones but Baku and St. Petersburg have confirmed 50% capacity while London is at 25% alongside Amsterdam, Bucharest and Copenhagen. However, four cities, Munich, Rome, Bilbao and Dublin haven’t released their confirmations as of yet which is something that UEFA wants to be changed by April 19th. However, should they not do the same, then reports have indicated that they could lose their rights to stage the games.s
“UEFA is pleased to announce that there will be a return of spectators to the EURO 2020 venues and wishes to express its appreciation to its member associations and the national and local authorities who are collaborating closely in ensuring the safe return of spectators to the stadium,” reads UEFA’s statement.
“Currently, eight host countries have confirmed stadium capacities based on their projections of an improved health situation in their countries in June and July due to a number of factors, including a country’s vaccination rollout, its planned measures for reopening the economy and the projected slowdown in the virus due to warmer season.
“Several of the host countries had already incorporated EURO 2020 in the rollout of their national recovery strategy. In addition, in planning the UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament, UEFA has worked closely with the World Health Organisation to adapt the WHO COVID-19 risk assessment tool for EURO 2020.”
🏆 ICYMI: Fans will be allowed to attend #EURO2020 matches with eight host cities confirming their maximum stadium capacities.— UEFA (@UEFA) April 10, 2021
