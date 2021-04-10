Thought about returning to management and have had some opportunities, proclaimed Frank Lampard
Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has admitted that he has had more than a few offers to return to management but he added that they haven’t been the right thing for him. The Blues legend was sacked in January after a torrid few months at Stamford Bridge and has been out of a job since then.
After what was a summer of intense spending, many expected Chelsea and Frank Lampard to thrive but that is not what happened in the first six months of the season. It saw the Blues struggle in the first half of the season before the club eventually made the choice to part ways with Lampard. While that decision saw Chelsea come under a lot of stick, the improvement that Thomas Tuchel has few denying the fact that the Blues needed a new direction.
However, in the months since, Lampard has been linked with a myriad of moves including one to become the next England U21 manager. That isn’t the only job he has been linked to and Lampard admitted that he has been offered a few roles since leaving Chelsea. The former Blues boss further added that the opportunities that have come his way haven’t been the right thing and he’s waiting for that before making a decision.
"I have [thought about returning to management] and I've had some opportunities that have come up in the last six week to two months which have been flattering and very nice but were not the right thing. It was certainly the time for me to take a step out having been managing for two and a half years full pelt and having the family situation,” Lampard said, reported ESPN.
“The opportunities were not quite right but I think about it and it would be something I am very keen to do, at the right time, at the right place. As much as I am resting and recuperating and stepping away from the game, my eyes are always on it.
”Certainly I'm always going over things that have happened in the past two and a half years, looking forward to things that may come. I'm always obviously watching football, trying to learn, trying to get better as we all do in this game. You never stop learning. I will try and find the right time, the right opportunity and I am very keen to get working again,” he added.
