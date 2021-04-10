Reports | Premier League wide boycott of social media to be discussed at next meeting
Today at 4:23 PM
According to the BBC, in light of several Premier League managers speaking out, the top tier are set to discuss a league-wide boycott of social media at their next meeting. This comes in light of the serious racist abuse that several men and women players have received over the last few months.
In light of the catalogue of racist comments left on social media pages of footballers, it has seen Championship side Birmingham City and Swansea City take serious action. The two clubs, alongside Scottish Champions Rangers, have announced a week-long social media boycott with them looking to draw attention to the lack of action taken by social media companies. However, they aren’t the only ones as the BBC have reported that Premier League clubs are planning the same as well.
In a report released earlier today, the BBC revealed that in light of comments from several Premier League managers, including Jurgen Klopp and Dean Smith, the league is considering serious action. That could potentially involve a league-wide boycott of social media platforms which would be a step up from the #Enough campaign from two years ago which saw footballers go on a 24-hour social media boycott for the same reasons.
"People can hide behind whatever account and say what they want to say, that's a problem and that has to get sorted on this planet as quickly as possible. Abusers need a forum for that, they need a situation that you take these kinds of things seriously in, that's how bullying works. If you cut that side off that's already a lot done and it cannot harm you. That would be my advice to the players,” Klopp said, reported the BBC.
"There has to be a unilateral agreement between the clubs to boycott social media to see if we get some movement from the social media companies. I think if the football clubs do it, the media should too. I would support it,” Smith said in his pre-match press conference.
