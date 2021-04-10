Me and my staff are fully focused on our task and on the team, admits Hansi Flick
Today at 7:42 PM
In light of rumours linking him with a move away, Hansi Flick has refused to rule out leaving but has admitted that both he and his staff are fully focused on their task and on the team. The Bayern Munich boss has been linked to replace Joachim Low as the next German national team head coach.
With Joachim Low set to step down as the German national team’s head coach after Euro 2020, it has seen a plethora of German coaches linked for the job. From Jurgen Klopp to Julian Naglesmann but reports have indicated that their top target is Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick. The German boss has been heavily linked with a move away in recent months especially with Flick refusing to comment on his future.
That hasn’t changed with Low’s former assistant coach refusing to settle things and that, reports have indicated, comes in light of a potential row between Hasan Salihamidzic and Flick. But while the Bayern boss refused to comment on the reported row, he did admit that both him and his staff are fully “focused on our task” and “focused on the team”. Flick further added that he believes his squad is loyal and won’t have anything more to say on the matter going forward.
"I have been here for a year and a half maybe. Last year, we had a squad which, and I think everyone agrees, was superior in quality to this year's squad. It's a lot of fun for me and my staff. We are fully focused on our task, focused on the team," Flick said, reported ESPN.
"Because I feel that my squad is absolutely loyal towards me. I try to solve everything so that it's in the club's best interest. All the other interference, that's not on me. From here on, please understand, I won't comment on this anymore and just say: Next question, please!"
