Reports | Mumbai City FC set to rope in Rahul Bhake and Mohammad Nawaz; Amrinder Singh to join ATK-Mohun Bagan

Today at 4:41 PM
Mumbai City FC are likely to rope in Rahul Bheke and Mohammad Nawas ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League. On the other hand, Amrinder Singh, the custodian with 10 clean sheets in the previous season, is all set to shift loyalties to ATK-Mohun Bagan as per the recent developments.
Mumbai City FC claimed their first-ever Indian Super League title last season, having also won the League Winners Shield in the same. As they build up the team for the next season and also the 2022 AFC Champions League, the Sergio Lobera-coached side is leaving no stones unturned to bolster their squad even further.
As per the recent reports of Goal.com, Mumbai City FC are likely to secure the services of Rahul Bheke from Bengaluru FC and Mohammad Nawas from FC Goa. Rahul Bheke has been a mainstay in the Blues’ squad since 2017 and was part of their successful 2018-12 ISL title-winning campaign, having scored the winner in the final against FC Goa.
On the other hand, Mohammad Nawaz graduated from the AIFF Elite Academy and subsequently featured for the FC Goa reserves and then the senior team, with him playing an influential role in the Gaurs’ qualification to the 2021 AFC Champions League, but is now a third-choice goalkeeper at the club.
Meanwhile, it is also learned as per reports that Amrinder Singh, the custodian with 10 clean sheets in the previous season, is all set to join ATK-Mohun Bagan.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.