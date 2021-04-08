Indian women's football team go down 1-2 against lower ranked Belarus

Today at 8:04 PM
The Indian women’s football team were handed a 1-2 loss by lower-ranked Belarus at the AGMK Stadium, in Almayk City, a region near Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent. The Rocky Maymol coached-side suffered their second defeat in a span of three days, having lost to Uzbekistan on Monday.
The Indian women’s team showed immense courage in the previous game against hosts Uzbekistan a few days ago, having narrowly lost the game by a 0-1 margin. The display against the higher-ranked team promised a better result in their second game against Belarus, this Thursday evening.
But, in what came as a shock, they were handed a 1-2 loss in the end, which was disappointing against a team that is ranked three places below the Blue Tigresses as per the latest listings by FIFA. Shuppo Nastassia scored a penalty, while Pilipenka Hanna doubled the lead for the Europeans to take the game away.
Sangita Basfore scored from a long ranger towards the closing stages of the game, but it was too late in the day to salvage anything. Overall, Belarus were the better side and had more possession in the game for larger parts, while the Indians were looking aimless and lost at times when chasing the ball.
A tough outing for the girls as we go down fighting against Belarus.
Sangita with the solitary goal for India, finding the back of the net with a rocket of a shot from distance 🚀
