2021 AFC Cup | Sunil Chhetri to lead Bengaluru FC after recovering from Covid-19

Sunil Chhetri will lead Bengaluru FC in the upcoming 2021 AFC Cup after recovering from Covid-19. The legendary footballer missed out on India’s International friendlies against Oman and UAE last month but will be available for the Blues’ match against Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army next week in Goa.
While Sunil Chhetri scored eight goals in the 2020-21 ISL, Bengaluru FC slumped to their worst ever season in the tournament, finishing seventh overall. Following this, the national team skipper tested positive for Covid-19 and had to skip India’s tour to Dubai, where they played a couple of friendly matches.
But now, the talismanic striker has recovered from the virus attack and will also lead the Blues’ squad in the upcoming 2021 AFC Cup. They are set to lock horns with Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army FC in the second preliminary round match on April 14.
“Skipper Sunil Chhetri will lead the side into a seventh season of continental football, with the 36-year-old having joined the side in Goa where preparations for the campaign are well underway,” read an official statement from the club.
Bengaluru FC have announced a 29-member squad for the upcoming continental event on Thursday, incidentally just one day after four of their players tested positive for Covid-19.
Bengaluru FC squad for the 2021 AFC Cup:
Goalkeepers:Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil
Defenders:Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari, Juan Gonzalez, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Joe Zoherliana, Parag Shrivas, Yrondu Musavu-King, Biswa Darjee
Midfielders: Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Harmanjot Khabra, Namgyal Bhutia, Emanuel Lalchhanchuaha, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Muhammad Inayath
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Naorem Roshan Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Akashdeep Singh
