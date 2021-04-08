2021 AFC Champions League | FC Goa announce 28-man squad, Igor Angulo and Alberto Noguera overlooked

With the FC Goa management parting ways with long-standing manager Sergio Lobera, the onus was on Juan Ferrando to steady the ship. The fellow Spaniard did a fairly decent job during his first season in charge of the ‘Gaurs,’ having guided them to a top-four finish in the 2020-21 ISL. But now they are set for a stiffer challenge in the upcoming AFC Champions League that kicks-off next week.