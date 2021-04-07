 user tracker image
    Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela handed provisional one-game ban for racist abuse

    UFEA have confirmed that Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has been handed a provisional one-game ban after he was alleged to have racially abused Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. The defender has since denied the allegations and it has seen UEFA launch an investigation into the matter.

    While Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admitted that Slavia Prague were the better side on the night during their Europa League last-16 clash, he also admitted that the racist incident did take place. The Rangers boss was referring to an incident between Slavia defender Ondrej Kudela and Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara with the former alleged to have racially abused the latter.

    However, in the weeks since, Kudela has vehemently denied the allegations and Slavia Prague have protected the player with them releasing statements as to the same. But UEFA have decided to go against their wishes and have provisionally suspended Kudela for one game after a meeting. The UEFA statement also added that if he is guilty of assault, it could see him receive a five-match suspension.

    "The CEDB today decided to provisionally suspend Mr. Ondřej Kúdela for the next (1) UEFA club competition match,” read the statement, reported ESPN.

