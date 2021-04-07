Serge Gnabry ruled out of Bayern Munich’s Champions League quarter-final first leg with COVID-19
Today at 7:03 PM
Bayern Munich have confirmed that German winger Serge Gnabry has been ruled out of their quarter-final clash against PSG after he tested positive for the coronavirus. This is another blow to the Bavarians who are also missing Robert Lewandowski, Douglas Costa, Marco Roca and a few others.
While Hansi Flick confirmed that Serge Gnabry wouldn’t play the first leg of Bayern Munich’s Champions League quarter-final over a sore throat, reports had indicated otherwise. It had seen many fans concerned about the German forward especially in light of other injuries. That is a list that includes Robert Lewandowski, Douglas Costa, Marco Roca and now Gnabry which forces Flick to find a few creative solution.
However, the club later confirmed that Gnabry tested positive for COVID-19 and thus had been placed in self-isolation which forces him out of the tie. This could potentially rule him out of the second leg as well but that hasn’t been confirmed as of yet by either Flick or the club.
“Serge Gnabry has tested positive for Coronavirus. The FC Bayern forward is feeling fine and is now quarantining at home,” read a statement on Bayern Munich’s official twitter page.
Serge Gnabry has tested positive for Coronavirus. The FC Bayern forward is feeling fine and is now quarantining at home. ℹ️ pic.twitter.com/AAnzZ5HtLK— 🏆🏆🏆FC Bayern English🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayernEN) April 6, 2021
