Manchester United is made for trophies and reaching semis is not enough, proclaims Bruno Fernandes

Ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League quarter-final tie, Bruno Fernandes has revealed that the club is made to win trophies but they need to figure out a way to cross semi-final hurdles. The Red Devils were in contention for the EFL Cup and the FA Cup but were knocked out before the final.

Manchester United’s cup history since Jose Mourinho lifted the Carabao Cup and the Europa League in his first season has been iffy at best with the Red Devils struggling. While they have made several semi-finals and finals since, the Old Trafford side have struggled to get over that final hurdle and not even Bruno Fernandes’ arrival has managed to change that so far. The Portuguese midfielder has been a mercurial signing for them but he hasn’t managed to overcome their trophy drought.

It includes this season with Manchester United getting knocked out in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the EFL Cup but they’re still in contention for the Europa League. But the club have to beat Granada to get into the semi-finals and it saw Fernandes admit that the club needs to get over their semi-final hurdle. He further added that in his eyes, United are “made for trophies”.

"We can't think of anything else at this club. United is made for trophies and the whole mood is around that. We reached the semis {of the League Cup] and lost to City, but that's not enough. That wasn't our time. We need to be in finals and win them," Fernandes said, reported ESPN.

The Old Trafford side’s form this season has been impressive and they were even in title contention at one point of the season before things nose-dived. However, they currently sit in second place on the Premier League table but are 14 points behind rivals Manchester City and Fernandes added that things have changed. But the midfielder also admitted that they need to stop dropping so many points and need to find the confidence to be consistent throughout the season.

"We can't drop as many points as we do at home, but we've been in second, and at the start of the season there weren't many people who were saying United would be second. After a few games and a bad start, nobody was saying United could reach the top of the table, but we ignored what people were saying on the outside.

"We knew what we had said on the inside, we had confidence that things would improve, and they did. We still have to be the best United we can, but we have improved," added Fernandes.