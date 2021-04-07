Kevin de Bruyne signs new Manchester City contract extension until 2025

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for most of last season, Kevin De Bruyne opted to stay at the club and reports have indicated that the Belgian never considered leaving. But amidst the serious interest, the 29-year-old has wanted a deal that showcases exactly what he means to the club, something that has taken time to get. It saw the Athletic report that while De Bruyne was frustrated with the negotiations, he was never looking to leave the club.

But after months and months of discussions, Manchester City have confirmed that the 29-year-old has signed a two-year extension to his current deal. It will keep De Bruyne at the Etihad Stadium until 2025 and the Belgian admitted that he is overjoyed with his new contract. Reports have indicated that it will come with a pay rise, a big signing bonus and a few other bells and whistles.

"I could not be happier, since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home. I love the fans, my family are settled here in Manchester and my own game has developed really well. This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximise my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision," De Bruyne said after his contract was confirmed.

“I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come. Pep and I see football in the same way. Having that relationship with a manager is so important to me because our objectives are totally aligned, and we want the same things. My focus now is on ensuring we have a successful end to the current campaign. Our results and performances so far have been excellent, but we need to make sure we end the season with the silverware we deserve,” he added.