Atletico Madrid confirm Luis Suarez injury in potential massive blow to La Liga title hopes
Today at 8:14 PM
In a statement released earlier today, Atletico Madrid have confirmed an injury to Luis Suarez with them revealing that it is a muscle injury although the club haven’t released a time-frame. This comes after reports on Monday revealed that the forward had to withdraw from training after a knock.
Few expected Luis Suarez to do well for Atletico Madrid when the forward signed for Barcelona’s La Liga rivals but that is exactly how things have panned out. It has seen the Uruyguan forward net 19 La Liga goals this term with him thriving and only Lionel Messi has scored more. Not only that, but the 34-year-old’s goals have been a key reason why Atletico Madrid are challenging for the title with them currently sitting atop the league table.
However, reports indicated that the forward suffered an injury on Monday after which he was forced to withdraw from training early. That has now been confirmed by a statement released by the club in which they’ve revealed that Suarez has suffered a “muscle injury”. That is a massive blow for Atleti but they haven’t released any timeframe on the injury.
“The club's medical services have subjected him to medical tests that have confirmed the injury. Luis Suárez suffers a muscle injury in his left leg. Our player, after feeling some discomfort in training this Wednesday, underwent medical tests by the club's medical services that confirmed the injury to the Uruguayan international. It is pending evolution,” reads the statement on the club’s official website.
📋 @LuisSuarez9 has suffered a muscle injury to the left leg. The striker is pending response to treatment.— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 7, 2021
ℹ https://t.co/OoFISqpj0Z
