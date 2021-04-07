Atletico Madrid confirm Luis Suarez injury in potential massive blow to La Liga title hopes

Few expected Luis Suarez to do well for Atletico Madrid when the forward signed for Barcelona’s La Liga rivals but that is exactly how things have panned out. It has seen the Uruyguan forward net 19 La Liga goals this term with him thriving and only Lionel Messi has scored more. Not only that, but the 34-year-old’s goals have been a key reason why Atletico Madrid are challenging for the title with them currently sitting atop the league table.