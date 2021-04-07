2021 AFC Cup | Three Bengaluru FC players test positive for Covid-19

Today at 5:26 PM
Three members of the Bengaluru FC squad have tested positive for Covid-19, as the club is taking necessary precautions to combat the situation on hand. The Blues are set to play the second preliminary round of their AFC Cup campaign at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolin, on April 14.
Bengaluru FC ended their worst ever campaign in the Indian Super League a month ago, following which they are looking for a fresh start in the AFC Cup. The Blues are set to take on the winners of Nepal Army Club and Sri Lanka in the second preliminary round of the continental event in one week’s time.
But they’ve been dealt a blow as three players from the squad have been tested positive for Covid-19. However, the club is taking necessary precautions at the highest level to combat the situation.
"UPDATE: Latest COVID-19 tests within the Blues' camp in Goa have shown three positive cases among players and staff. Bengaluru FC continues to take all the necessary precautions at the highest levels to stay safe, secure, and healthy," read a statement from Bengaluru FC.
It was only last month that the club announced Marco Pezzaiuoli as their head coach, with the German conducting his first training session a few days ago. The AFC Cup will be his first assignment, with the manager set to stay with Bengaluru FC till the end of the 2023-24 season.
"My first training session with the team was very good and intense. It's a different style of training and I thought the team would enjoy it and they did. From the first moment they gave one hundred percent and that's what I expect from them," said Marco Pezzaiuoli, as reported by the club’s official website.
