2021 AFC Champions League | Have to play smartly against tough opponents, asserts Edu Bedia

FC Goa became the first team from India to qualify for the group stages of the AFC Champions League by winning the League Winners Shield in the 2019-20 ISL. Having also reached the semi-finals of the season that concluded last month, the Gaurs are now gearing up for the continental meet that begins on April 14.

The Indian side has been pitted alongside last season’s runners-up Persepolis (Iran), Qatari outfits Al-Rayyan and the winners of the play-off between Al-Wahda (UAE) and Al-Zawraa (Iraq). As expected, it is going to be a stiff challenge for FC Goa, with them having no experience at the top-level.

Their midfielder Edu Bedia feels that they have to change certain aspects and play relatively smarter in the AFC Champions League to combat the strong teams they are set to play against. The Juan Ferrando-coached side will begin their AFC Champions League campaign against Al-Rayyan on April 14, with all the matches to be played in Goa.

“It’s about being smart in how we play. The teams will be significantly stronger than teams in ISL. What we do in the ISL may not be the most beneficial thing to do in ACL. We have to be little smarter,” said Edu Bedia, as reported by TOI.