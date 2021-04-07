2021 AFC Champions League | Difficult task to shortlist four foreigners, admits Juan Ferrando

Today at 5:22 PM
FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando feels that it is difficult to pick the foreigners quota for the upcoming AFC Champions League matches, with only four allowed to field at a particular time. The Gaurs will be up against Qatar’s Al-Rayyan in their first tie on April 14, at the Fatorda Stadium, in Goa.
FC Goa registered only six foreigners in their squad for the 2020-21 Indian Super League, even though the maximum cap was seven. However, the teams were allowed field just five foreigners at a time, as per the regulations set by the organiers – FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited).
But, the Gaurs, who are set to feature in 2021 AFC Champions League, would be able to field just four foreigners, including one Asian player in the continental meet. Their head coach Juan Ferrando is now in an uncomfortable position to shortlist the foreigner’s quota, with each of them equally deserving to play.
“Of course, it is a difficult decision. More a less in my mind we are thinking everyday, but tomorrow night or last moment, we decide the best players because at the end the big problem is we play six games in 20 days and it is a difficult decision,” Juan Ferrando told TOI.
Igor Angulo was the top-scorer in the previous edition of the ISL, while Alberto Noguera and Jorge Ortiz formed the primary source of supply into the final third. Edu Bedia has been the midfield general for FC Goa for the past few years, with Australian defender James Donachie and Ivan Gonzalez are also unputdownable.
“It is a difficult moment because they play hard even in training. Rule exists in Asian Champions League and it is difficult. They love the club, they are hard-working, but this is life of football,” added the manager.
