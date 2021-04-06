Things could change in future but club has decided not to spend £100m on a player, admits Pep Guardiola

With Sergio Aguero set to leave Manchester City at the end of this season, it has seen the club heavily linked with a move for nearly every top striker in the world. But reports have indicated that their top target happens to Erling Haaland with the Norwegian at the top of their shortlist. The 20-year-old has thrived at Borussia Dortmund since his move to the Bundesliga and it has seen him linked to some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

But with his reported fee being set at somewhere beyond £100 million, it has many concerns, with City being heavy spenders, but haven’t spent big on a particular player. Their record buy currently stands at £63.6 million the Cityzens spent for Rodri and Pep Guardiola has admitted that it might not change. In a recent interview, the Spaniard admitted that the club has decided, so far, not to spend more than £100 million on a player and while it could change in the future, that’s the way it is.

"No, not at all. Not for the fact we have not spent for one player a lot of money, gives you advantage. Football is a team game, everyone makes his contribution. The guys who doesn't play makes his contribution, the backroom staff and everyone, so it's not just one player, it's for absolutely everyone," Guardiola told a news conference, reported ESPN.

"So far the club has decided not to spend not close to £100m for a player, or more than £100m on a player, maybe in the future it is going to happen if they decide it is necessary to improve the team for the next five, 10 years, for many reasons. But so far the club, the organisation, the CEO, the sporting director decided not to do it and that's why they didn't do it. But maybe in the future, I don't know."