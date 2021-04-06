Reports | Bengaluru FC set to rope in A-League star Tomislav Mrcela ahead of AFC Cup tie

Bengaluru FC witnessed a disappointing 2020-21 Indian Super League season where they failed to make a cut to the play-offs for the first time since making their maiden appearance back in 2016. The Blues finished at the seventh position in the league with just five wins to their name and most importantly ended up their campaign with a negative-two-goal defence, conceding 28 goals overall.

But by virtue of their performance in the previous edition, the Blues qualified for the 2021 AFC Cup that begins in a few days. In order to bolster their defense ahead of the continental meet, Bengaluru FC are all set to rope in A-League star Tomislav Mrcela, as per the reports of Bridge.

The Australian centre-back represented Perth Glory over the last two seasons and guided the team to a top-placed finish during the 2018-19 A-League season. Having played most of his club career in Croatia, he was also involved in a stint with South Korean side Jeonnam Dragons before making the switch to A-League.

"I had a great two years here which I think, overall, were two successful years for the club. I hope we gave the Members and fans some joy and I would like to thank them all. "I'm taking many great memories away, leaving as a better man and a better player and who knows what the future brings?" said Tomislav Mrcela, when he left Perth Glory.