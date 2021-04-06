Raphael Varane to miss Champions League quarter-final after testing positive for COVID-19
Today at 6:32 PM
Real Madrid have confirmed that Raphael Varane will miss out on both legs of their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool after a positive COVID-19 test. The French defender has played in all but three games for the Los Blancos this season but will miss atleast three games now.
Few players have been as consistent for Real Madrid as Raphael Varane has been with the French defender missing out on just two league games this season. He has played a key part in the Los Blancos staying a part of the title conversation and reaching the Champions League quarter-finals. But in what has come as a massive blow for the club, the 27-year-old will miss out on not one but both legs of the tie against Liverpool after a positive COVID-19 test.
That was confirmed by Real Madrid earlier today in a statement released on their official website and it does pose a serious problem for Zinedine Zidane. Especially in light of the fact that Sergio Ramos will also miss the game against the reigning Premier League champions. Not only that, Varane is set to miss out on Saturday’s El Clasico clash against Barcelona which hands the club even more problems.
“Real Madrid CF announces that our player Raphaël Varane has given a positive result in the COVID-19 test that has been carried out this morning,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
Comunicado Oficial: Raphaël Varane. #RealMadrid— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) April 6, 2021
