Raphael Varane to miss Champions League quarter-final after testing positive for COVID-19

Few players have been as consistent for Real Madrid as Raphael Varane has been with the French defender missing out on just two league games this season. He has played a key part in the Los Blancos staying a part of the title conversation and reaching the Champions League quarter-finals. But in what has come as a massive blow for the club, the 27-year-old will miss out on not one but both legs of the tie against Liverpool after a positive COVID-19 test.