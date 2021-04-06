Juventus would be wrong twice if they take decision to sack Andrea Pirlo, asserts Fabio Cannavaro

With Juventus 12 points behind league leaders Inter Milan, there are concerns amongst fans that Andrea Pirlo may not be the right manager to lead them forward. Especially since this is the Italian’s first job, which is why the move shocked many when the Old Lady appointed him. But while Pirlo hasn’t been great so far, the results under the World Cup winner have been good.

Yet, amidst rumours of a potential managerial change, Fabio Cannavaro believes that it is a move that Juventus shouldn’t make especially within a year of his appointment. The former Juventus defender admitted that the move was the wrong one when the club made it but given the strides Pirlo has made, it makes no sense sacking him now. He also added that Juve knew that they were appointing a rookie coach and now need to stick with him.

“Calm down. When Juve picked Andrea, he knew very well that he had no experience. It’s logical that he should have time to mature, even for his relationship with the team. There are still 30 points to play for and it’s right to leave this judgment pending,” Cannavaro told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“And he did good things, launching young players and managing a complicated dressing room with people who have won a lot. Sure, some things don’t work, he has made mistakes: he’s human. It’s a heritage that must be protected. After all, if Juve don’t confirm his position, what did they choose him to do last summer? They would be wrong twice if they take that decision now. And the blame can’t only be his if the players make mistakes on and off the pitch.”