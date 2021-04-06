I would like Ousmane Dembele to stay, proclaims Ronald Koeman
Today at 9:09 PM
Amidst rumours of a potential move away, Ronald Koeman has admitted that he would like Ousmane Dembele to stay at the club and extend his contract with Barcelona. The French forward has endured a tough time since he signed but has found a new lease of life with the club this season.
Ever since he signed for the club, Ousmane Dembele has struggled to consistently perform for Barcelona but things have slowly changed this season. After a slow start, the Frenchman has found his footing with Ronald Koeman and has become an undroppable figure over the last few months. That is despite Dembele nearly leaving on loan to Manchester United in the January transfer window but things have worked out for the 23-year-old.
But with his current contract at the club expiring at the end of the 2021/22 season, it has many fans concerned over the Frenchman’s future amidst rumours of a move away. However, Ronald Koeman has admitted that he would like Dembele to stay at the club as he has become an “important player” for them. The Dutch manager further added that the former Borussia Dortmund man has developed a lot over the last year or so and he wants to see that continue.
"Ousmane Dembele is an important player. He's shown that with his performance here and above all with the goal that gave us three points. Ousmane's development this season has been really good. Physically, he's improved a lot; I think that's been the key to his quality and consistency to play so many games. So yes, if it's up to me, I would like him to stay with us," Koeman told reporters, reported ESPN.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.