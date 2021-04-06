I would like Ousmane Dembele to stay, proclaims Ronald Koeman

But with his current contract at the club expiring at the end of the 2021/22 season, it has many fans concerned over the Frenchman’s future amidst rumours of a move away. However, Ronald Koeman has admitted that he would like Dembele to stay at the club as he has become an “important player” for them. The Dutch manager further added that the former Borussia Dortmund man has developed a lot over the last year or so and he wants to see that continue.