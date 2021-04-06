Antonio Rudiger and Kepa altercation shows level of competition at Chelsea, claims Marcos Alonso
Today at 7:14 PM
In light of rumours about a training ground bust-up between Antonio Rudiger and Kepa, Marcos Alonso has confirmed the bust-up and added that it shows the level of competition at Chelsea. The duo were involved in a spat that forced Thomas Tuchel to intervene and forced to take action.
Reports on Sunday indicated that there was a training ground bust-up between Antonio Rudiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga less than a day after Chelsea’s shock loss to West Bromwich Albion. The Guardian first reported the training ground incident and their report revealed that Thomas Tuchel was forced to intervene and sent Rudiger in before training was officially finished. Not only that, the report further added that the incident took place after Rüdiger went in late on Arrizabalaga who reacted badly and from there things escalated.
However, nothing was confirmed by the club until Marcos Alonso confirmed that the incident took place but added that something like this happening is good as it shows the team’s spirit. The Spaniard admitted that he expects this to happen again in the future as it was “nothing new” since “it has always happened” in the past but added that the team needs to move on from these incidents and "get ready for the next game".
“These are things that happen. It shows the level of competition that is in the team, the hunger we show even on the training ground and it is good for the team. Even before training finished it was all good. Nothing new, it has always happened. It will happen again. We have to take the positive and move on and get ready for the next game,” Alonso told beIN SPORTS
