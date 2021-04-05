Will try to finish campaign as well as possible and then club will decide, admits Giorgio Chiellini

"I'm rather surprised that there is talk about my future. Right now, it's not a problem and not something that has to be dealt with. I haven't made a decision and I'm very focused on playing. I don't see what the problem is. We will try to finish the campaign as well as possible and then the club will take a decision. Neither I nor [Gianluigi] Buffon [also a free agent this summer] will ever be a problem for Juventus," Chiellini said, reported Sky Italia.