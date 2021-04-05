Will try to finish campaign as well as possible and then club will decide, admits Giorgio Chiellini
Today at 9:13 PM
Giorgio Chiellini has revealed that he is surprised there is so much interest in his future but added that any decision will be made at the end of the season by Juventus. The veteran defender will be a free-agent in the summer and could leave amidst the Old Lady looking to rejuvenate their squad.
With an ageing squad at their disposal, it has seen Juventus struggle to perform this season, with the Old Lady currently 12 points behind league leaders Inter Milan. It has many fans concerned as to the club’s future especially with quite a few of their ageing stars on heavy wages. That includes the likes of Danilo, Juan Cuadrado, Aaron Ramsey, Cristiano Ronaldo and a few others. But it also includes Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini and, much like Gianluigi Buffon, the Italian’s contract expires at the end of the season.
But while Juventus are looking to rejuvenate their squad, it has seen a sudden interest from the fans arise with many concerned about the veteran defender’s future. The 36-year-old, who has made over 600 appearances for the club in his sixteen year spell, admitted that he’s surprised at the interest. Chiellini further added that his contract situation isn’t a problem and that he hasn’t made a decision on his future.
"I'm rather surprised that there is talk about my future. Right now, it's not a problem and not something that has to be dealt with. I haven't made a decision and I'm very focused on playing. I don't see what the problem is. We will try to finish the campaign as well as possible and then the club will take a decision. Neither I nor [Gianluigi] Buffon [also a free agent this summer] will ever be a problem for Juventus," Chiellini said, reported Sky Italia.
