Wilfried Zaha seems clear as to what he wants to do and where he wants to be, claims Roy Hodgson

“Wilfried Zaha has been very good. He’s missed more games through injury than in previous years which is a blow for us, but we’re hoping to keep him fit for the next nine. He seems to be pretty much clear at the moment as to what he wants to do and where he wants to be. We’re hoping to benefit from that in the next nine games. At the end of the season, we’ll see what happens then,” Roy Hodgson said, reported Goal.