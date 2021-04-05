Wilfried Zaha seems clear as to what he wants to do and where he wants to be, claims Roy Hodgson
Today at 7:22 PM
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson believes that Wilfried Zaha’s future is clear to the forward as he knows where he wants to play football in the near future as the summer window approaches. The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away in recent windows but nothing has materialized.
Despite being heavily linked with a move nearly every summer, Wilfried Zaha has somehow stayed loyal to Crystal Palace, although that could change this summer. The Eagles forward has been one of their standout players this season despite being hit with multiple injuries and is on par to break his personal career record for goals scored. That has seen him linked with another move away and that comes in light of Zaha admitting that he does want to test himself at a higher level.
It has concerned many Crystal Palace fans but manager Roy Hodgson has not broken a sweat as he admitted that the two parties will decide on things at the end of the season. The Eagles boss also admitted that while Zaha has spent a lot of time injured this season, the club are looking to keep the Ivorian fit for their final nine games of the season. He also added that Zaha already knows what his future holds for him and is clear on “where he wants to be”.
“Wilfried Zaha has been very good. He’s missed more games through injury than in previous years which is a blow for us, but we’re hoping to keep him fit for the next nine. He seems to be pretty much clear at the moment as to what he wants to do and where he wants to be. We’re hoping to benefit from that in the next nine games. At the end of the season, we’ll see what happens then,” Roy Hodgson said, reported Goal.
