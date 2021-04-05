India women's football team suffer 0-1 defeat against Uzbekistan

Today at 8:58 PM
The Indian women’s football team went down to their Uzbekistan counterparts by a narrow 0-1 margin at the AGMK Stadium in Almalyk, this Monday evening. In spite of the loss, the eves would be satisfied with the way they fought till the end, against a side they haven’t defeated for 18 years.
Ranked 12 places higher than India as per the latest listings, Uzbekistan were favourites when the two sides took to the field on Monday. Even though the hosts dominated the Maymol Rocky coached-side for most parts of the game, India were keeping their hopes alive in the game by occasional counter-attacking football.
In fact, custodian Aditi Chauhan was tested in the early stages of the game, but she averted danger each time. After the visitors held on till the fag end of the game, a mind-blowing free-kick from Maftuna Shoyimova in the 87th minute did the job for Uzbekistan as they walked away with a win eventually.
Even though the loss was disappointing, the Indian eves can draw inspiration from the fact that they’ve given fierce competition to a side that has been unbeaten in H2H matches for the past 18 years. Moving forward, they are scheduled to play against Belarus on April 8, where they will have the opportunity to make amends for Monday's loss.
