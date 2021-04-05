Glan Martins and Lenny Rodrigues sign new contracts with their respective clubs

Today at 4:16 PM
FC Goa midfielder Glan Martins has extended his stay at the club by signing a three-year contract that will keep him with the Gaurs till 2024. Meanwhile, Lenny Rodrigues, who was involved in a swap deal with the former, has also decided to stay with ATK-Mohun Bagan till the end of 2023.
Glan Martins was donning the ATK-Mohun Bagan jersey at the beginning of the 2020-21 ISL season, while Lenny Rodrigues was playing for FC Goa. But, midway through the season, either management agreed on a swipe deal between the two players, which was actually beneficial for both parties in the long run.
While Glan Martins made only seven appearances for the Mariners, out of which three were starts, he was a regular in the FC Goa setup, having earned caps, including the two semi-finals. On the other hand, Lenny Rodrigues also found his lost touch at the Kolkata-based club, having played in six games in the season.
With both players settled at their respective clubs, they have extended their stays by signing new contracts. Glan Martins has signed over the dotted line for a three-year contract with the ‘Gaurs,’ that expires in 2024, while Lennt Rodrigues’ new clause keeps him with ‘green and maroon brigade’ till the end of 2023.
“I have long been an admirer of the way the club plays football and it completely aligns with what I feel are my strengths. This is a chapter in my life that I want to make full use of,” said Glan Martins, at the time shifting loyalties to FC Goa, midway through the 2020-21 ISL.
