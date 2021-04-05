Frustrating not to get wins even when we’ve been better, asserts Thiago Alcantara
Today at 8:56 PM
Thiago Alcantara has admitted that it has been frustrating for Liverpool to not get all three points even when they have played well this season. The Spaniard arrived from Bayern Munich last summer but hasn’t the greatest time at Anfield, with Liverpool struggling to play their best football.
Ever since Thiago signed for Liverpool, the Spaniard has endured a terrible run of luck with injuries affecting his game-time. However, even when the midfielder has been fit, he has been forced to watch Liverpool lose games, with them struggling to put their right foot forward this season. Things have changed over the last month or so with the return of several players from injuries and it has seen the Reds scramble to save their season.
That saw Thiago admit that it became frustrating at one point to watch the team lose or draw when they deserved to get all three points, especially with them “been better than the opponent”. The Spaniard further added that while their form has changed, that is how football is and all Liverpool need to do is keep focus on their next games.
“There are many games we have not deserved to lose, so it has been frustrating not to get the three points even though we have been better than the opponent. But that's how football is and we look towards the next match, where we will try to perform as well as possible,” Thiago said, reported Goal.
The 29-year-old came under a lot of criticism for leaving Bayern Munich and wanting a different challenge, especially with Liverpool struggling this season. But it saw Thiago admit that he had to adjust to a new coach and a “different way of playing” but it is something that he likes very much. He further added that it has been “fantastic to play under” Jurgen Klopp and has already learnt a lot.
"It's fantastic to play under him. You learn a lot and you have to get used to a different way of playing, something I like very much. This means that you have to adapt and develop. The quality of the teammates makes it even easier to play good football," he added.
