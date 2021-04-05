AIFF postpones IWF play-offs owing to surge in Covid-19 cases

Today at 4:11 PM
The play-off matches of the IWL (Indian Women’s League) have been postponed owing to a surge in the Covid-19 cases in Delhi, as announced by the AIFF. The play-offs were supposed to kick-start in April in Delhi, which is one of the worst affected areas in the second wave of Covid-19.
Even though some of the sporting events, like cricket, for instance, had allowed fans back into the stadium for a brief period, the recent surge in Covid-19 cases has made the situation unfavourable once again. The AIFF (All India Football Federation) recently announced that play-off matches of the IWL (Indian Women’s League) have been postponed owing to the current situation in Delhi.
"Keeping in mind the safety and security of players and officials in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases all over the country, the play-offs for the Hero Indian Women's League scheduled to be held in Delhi from April 7, 2021, has been postponed until further notice," read a statement from the AIFF.
"We once again urge the state associations conducting competitions to take utmost precautions relating to the health and safety of the players,” added the statement.
India reported more than 1 lakh cases last Sunday, which was the highest single-day count since the pandemic struck in March 2020. Meanwhile, Delhi, the venue for the play-offs, has been recording over 3000 cases for three consecutive days, which also added to the cause.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.