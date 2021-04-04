We’re very relaxed about our position over Erling Haaland, admits Sebastian Kehl
Today at 7:41 PM
Borussia Dortmund’s head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl has revealed that the club are relaxed over their position on Erling Haaland, having already spoken to his agent. The Norwegian’s agent, Mino Raiola, was spotted alongside his father in Spain, reportedly visiting Real Madrid and Barca.
Erling Haaland’s stock in world football has continued to rise with the Norwegian’s weekly performances for the Bundesliga club and that doesn’t look like it will change. However, despite Dortmund’s stance on the forward, Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, was spotted in Barcelona and then reportedly in Madrid, with him visiting their two heavy-weight clubs. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have been credited with an interest in the 20-year-old forward, although nothing has materialized.
That hasn’t stopped the intense media coverage over the saga, with it turning into one of football’s all time great transfer stories, especially with Haaland playing out of his skin. It has seen Sebastian Kehl admit that despite all the rumours and stories, Dortmund are relaxed about their position on Haaland and already have a plan in place. The head of first-team football further added that they’ve already had “a very, very good talk” with both Raiola and Haaland’s father recently”.
"Our position is clear: we are planning with Erling. We are very relaxed about that. Of course, we have been following the situation. But we had a very, very good talk with Mino and his (Haaland's) father just recently. I don't want to go into those talks now. From a certain point on, we may no longer be able to influence what the future will bring,” Kehl said, reported Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Erling Braut Haaland
- Mino Raiola
- La Liga
- Bundesliga
- English Premier League
- Borussia Dortmund
- Manchester City
- Real Madrid
- Fc Barcelona
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.