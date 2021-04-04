Tottenham v Manchester City Carabao Cup final to have limited attendance
Today at 5:43 PM
The BBC has reported that the Carabao Cup final between Tottenham and Manchester City has been picked as a pilot test and will have 8,000 fans in attendance. The report has also added that a portion of the tickets will be given to both clubs, with the remainder going to the local residents and NHS.
With England looking to have something close to half capacity stadiums at the Euro 2020, the government have been planning pilot programs as a potential test. They have already confirmed that atleast 10,000 fans could be present in the Premier League on the final day in an effort to try and figure out a solution before Euro 2020 begins. Not only that, there was confirmation that certain games could be picked as pilot games with nine in total.
Three are set to be football matches with the FA Cup semi-final and final also set to host spectators but the third game has been confirmed as the Carabao Cup final. The game is due to take place at Wembley Stadium on 25th April and will host 8,000 fans with a portion of the ticks going to the team. The rest will be handed to local residents and NHS staff, with it used to gather evidence as to how to seat people safety in a full capacity stadium.
“A limited number of fans will be permitted to attend the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley following the match’s approval as an official test event. The Department of Culture, Media and Sport has given the green light for 8,000 spectators to attend as part of the UK Government’s Events Research Programme. A proportion of these tickets will be made available to both finalists” read statements on Manchester City’s website.
“Remaining tickets will be for groups including local residents in Brent and similarly NHS staff, who will be offered tickets as a ‘thank-you’ for the incredible service that has been provided during the Covid-19 pandemic. We are conscious that the final is just three weeks away. We will provide a full update on the size of the Club’s allocation and how to apply for tickets as soon as we have further updates."
We can confirm that the Carabao Cup Final against Tottenham Hotspur has been approved as an official test event, permitting a limited number of fans to attend 🏆— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 4, 2021
Read more here ⬇️
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Jose Mourinho
- Pep Guardiola
- Carabao Cup
- English Premier League
- Uefa Euro 2020
- Manchester City
- Tottenham Hotspur
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.