Tottenham v Manchester City Carabao Cup final to have limited attendance

Three are set to be football matches with the FA Cup semi-final and final also set to host spectators but the third game has been confirmed as the Carabao Cup final. The game is due to take place at Wembley Stadium on 25th April and will host 8,000 fans with a portion of the ticks going to the team. The rest will be handed to local residents and NHS staff, with it used to gather evidence as to how to seat people safety in a full capacity stadium.