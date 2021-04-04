Reports | Manchester United willing to pay David De Gea to let him leave this summer
Today at 9:07 PM
According to the Daily Mirror, Manchester United’s owners are reportedly willing to pay David De Gea the remainder of his contract in order to let the Spaniard leave the club this summer. The 30-year-old hasn’t played for the club since the end of February with Dean Henderson taking his place.
With David De Gea returning to Spain for the birth of his child, it has seen Manchester United opt for Dean Henderson, with the Englishman playing the last six games. His performances combined with the results has seem many clamour for the move to be made permanent, something that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said won’t happen. The Norwegian instead confirmed that both goalkeepers will be given a chance to showcase their ability and it will be based on merit.
However, the Daily Mirror has reported that Manchester United are willing to part ways with De Gea over the summer and are even winning to pay him to leave. The report has revealed that United’s owners are open to paying the Spaniard the remainder of his £350,000-a-week salary, with two years left, in order to free up the wages being spent on goalkeepers. Combined with Dean Henderson and Sergio Romero, United are reportedly spending an incredible £570,000-a-week on salaries for five goalkeepers.
That is something that the club aren’t willing to keep doing and they believe Henderson’s performance are good enough for him to replace De Gea. Not only that, the report has indicated that the interest from a few European bigwigs will be enough to convince the Spanaird, who has spent the better part of the last decade at Old Trafford.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.