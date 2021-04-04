Reports | Manchester United willing to pay David De Gea to let him leave this summer

With David De Gea returning to Spain for the birth of his child, it has seen Manchester United opt for Dean Henderson, with the Englishman playing the last six games. His performances combined with the results has seem many clamour for the move to be made permanent, something that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said won’t happen. The Norwegian instead confirmed that both goalkeepers will be given a chance to showcase their ability and it will be based on merit.