Knew it was going to be tough but now it is going to be difficult, admits Mauricio Pochettino
Today at 8:48 PM
In light of PSG’s loss to LOSC Lille, Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that it might be tough for the Parisians to retain the title for a fourth consecutive year. The Ligue 1 giants currently sit second on the table with the win for Lille allowing the latter to create a three point gap at the top.
With PSG going into the game in better form, few gave LOSC Lille a chance to beat the Parisians but that’s exactly what they did with Jonathan David’s lone goal sneaking all three points. It meant that with seven games left in the season, Lille took a deserved three point lead at the top of the table and as if that wasn’t enough, Neymar got sent off. That further adds to PSG and Mauricio Pochettino’s problems, with them seven behind Lille and one ahead of third place Monaco.
It does have many fans concerned as to whether the Parc des Princes side will win their fourth consecutive title especially with the odds stacked against them. That saw Mauricio Pochettino admit that “it is going to be difficult” but that won’t stop PSG from fighting “in all competitions.” He further added that his side deserved a point against Lille especially since they created “more than them” but lacked aggression to take their chances.
"It's going to be difficult. We knew very well that it was going to be tough until the end and of course we need to keep going and think of all competitions. They created fewer chances than us but they were more clinical in front of goal. I think we deserved more at least a point or even three. In the end we lost and of course we're very disappointed with the result,” Pochettino said, reported Goal.
"We didn't create enough. We created more than them but not enough and maybe we showed a lack of aggression in the final third. We were thinking that with the dominance we would score but in the end the time ran out we didn't score and we lost the game."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.