Bayern Munich will be champions if season goes as expected, proclaims Julian Nagelsmann
Today at 7:39 PM
In light of RB Leipzig’s 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday, Julian Nagelsmann has conceded the title to the Bavarians with the point gap now at seven points with seven games left. The Leipzig side had the chance to cut the gap to one point but Leon Goretzka’s goal ensured that Bayern won.
With RB Leipzig the closest team to Bayern Munich, going into their clash against the reigning Champions, many expected Julian Naglesmann to peg back the Bavarians. But after a tight game, Thomas Muller proved to be too much to handle with the German midfielder creating the lone goal, ensuring that Bayern Munich walked away with all three points.
It also meant that the lead at the top of the table has been increased to seven points and with seven league games left in the season, the title race has all but been confirmed. Thus, Julian Nagelsmann has conceded the title to Bayern as he admitted that “if the season goes as expected, Bayern will be Champions”. He further added that his side played well against the reigning champs but didn’t score and need to learn from the same.
"It’s not a goal we should be conceding, but we still played very well. We pushed Bayern deep into their own half at various stages, but not for the first time this season we didn’t score. We have to learn from that," Nagelsmann told Sky Germany.
"It’d help if we had a proper goal-getter, but we don’t. We were the better side, but have to make more of our chances. Now we have to let it sink in and get on with it. If the season goes as expected, Bayern will be champions. We want to finish second."
