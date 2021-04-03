Who plays between Dean Henderson and David De Gea will be decided on merit, admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 5:44 PM
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that neither Dean Henderson nor David De Gea are automatic picks to be Manchester United’s number one with that decision to be made on merit. De Gea hasn’t played for the Red Devils since late February with Henderson replacing him for their last six games.
Ever since returning to Spain for the birth of his first child, David De Gea hasn’t featured for Manchester United despite the Spaniard returning weeks ago. That is partly because of COVID-19 protocols and partly because of Dean Henderson’s impressive performances. Barring one mistake against AC Milan, the 24-year-old has been an impeccable figure in goal for the Red Devils and it has seen many fans clamor to see him made number one.
But that might not be the case anymore, with De Gea back in contention for the club’s next game against Brighton. And reports have suggested that the Spaniard might just get the nod. However, in a recent interview, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that both goalkeepers will be given a chance to play and that their place in the team will be decided on merit. He further added that both keepers will get their chances in both the Europa League and Premier League, with it a tough choice to make.
“I have the option of two top goalkeepers and of course both of them want to play as much as possible – that will be decided on merit. Hopefully we have nine plus five games to go, as we want to go all the way in the Europa League, so I’m sure you’ll see both of them play in goal. Both [goalkeepers] know we value them highly. It’s a difficult decision to leave one of them out,” Solskjaer said, reported the Guardian.
