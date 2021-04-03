Reports | Chelsea considering future free-agent Sergio Aguero as alternative to Erling Haaland
Today at 7:18 PM
According to ESPN, Chelsea are monitoring Sergio Aguero’s situation, with the future free-agent the Blues’ top alternative if they fail to bring Erling Haaland to Stamford Bridge. The Argentine will be leaving as a free-agent this summer and has been linked to Europe’s biggest teams.
With Mino Raiola and Erling Haaland’s father making their rounds across Europe’s biggest clubs, the Norwegian’s future continues to hang in the air. That is despite him having only signed for Borussia Dortmund a little over a year ago but with the interest rising, Haaland’s future has become a hot topic this season. The 22-year-old has clubs from all across Europe looking at him, with Chelsea amongst the many many suitors.
However, ESPN has reported that should the Blues fail to land the Borussia Dortmund super-striker, then their top alternative happens to be Sergio Aguero. The 32-year-old will be leaving Manchester City at the end of the 2020/21 season as a free-agent and is considering his options amongst interest from Italy, France and Spain. But while Barcelona have been reported to be his top suitors, ESPN has reported that Chelsea are monitoring his situation, especially as it’s unclear if Aguero would sign for another English club.
This comes despite the Blues having signed Timo Werner last summer and the fact that they already have Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham at the club. However, reports have indicated that Giroud is set to leave at the end of this season with Abraham’s future also unclear after talks over a new contract have stalled. Not only that, Chelsea are also considering Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez as another alternative despite the Argentine’s comments about wanting to stay with the Nerazzurri.
