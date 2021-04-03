Marco Verratti to miss PSG’s Champions League quarter-final after positive COVID-19 test
Today at 4:47 PM
Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed, in an official statement, that Marco Verratti has tested positive for the coronavirus and will thus miss out on their Champions League quarter-final. The Parisians will face Bayern Munich in the next round and Verratti could miss up to three games for the club.
With Robert Lewandowski ruled out of Bayern Munich’s Champions League quarter-final clash against PSG with a knee injury, many saw that turn the tie in favour of the Parisians. However, they have now suffered a telling blow as reports indicated that Marco Verratti could miss the game. That has been confirmed by the club as they revealed that the Italian midfielder had tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a statement released by the club, PSG confirmed the news of the positive test and revealed that the midfielder will now be placed in isolation according to the “appropriate health protocol”. The report further indicated that this will see Verratti miss out on any action within the next ten days which includes two Ligue 1 games and the quarter-final tie. However, the Italian could be available for the second leg of the quarter-final on April 13th.
"Following the last Sars-Cov2 PCR test, Marco Verratti is confirmed positive. He will therefore respect isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocol," read the statement on PSG’ Twitter page.
Suite au dernier test PCR Sars-Cov2, Marco Verratti est confirmé positif. Il va donc respecter l’isolement et est soumis au protocole sanitaire approprié.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) April 2, 2021
