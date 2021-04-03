Always tell myself that I'm best because you don't give yourself limits, proclaims Kylian Mbappe

Few players have done what Kylian Mbappe has managed to do over the course of his young career, with the Frenchman achieving more in six years than most footballers do in their entire careers. That includes winning numerous Ligue 1 titles, a World Cup and even reaching the Champions League final, although winning Europe’s biggest club competition is his goal. But with him barely 22 years old, the Frenchman has a long way to go before he can emulate the game’s best players.

That’s a list that includes the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi , with the duo transforming the way modern football has been played over the course of the last decade. Yet, in a recent interview, Mbappe admitted that he tells himself that he is the best in the world in order to help motivate him to become better than the aforementioned duo.

"The ego? Of course, it's important because when you're in the rough, no one else is going to push you. And you have to convince yourself that you are capable of toppling mountains. People don't understand ego but when you are not well there is no one who will come to your house to tell you that you can do that. It's just you and your mindset. It's just you," Mbappe told RMC Sport. "

“You have to convince yourself that you are capable of doing great things. Every time I go on a pitch I always tell myself that I'm the best and yet I have played on grounds where there was Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. They are better players than me, they have done a billion more things than me. But, in my head, I always tell myself that I'm the best because that way you don't give yourself limits and you try to give your best."