Reports | Indian national football camp to be held in Kolkata in late April

The Indian football national training camp ahead of the remaining 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be in Kolkata, as per the latest reports. The 35-day camp is likely to start in late April, while the team might take the flight directly from Kolkata to Qatar, where they’ll play the remaining matches.
India recently fled back from Dubai after playing a couple of friendlies against Oman and UAE, as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in June. The Blue Tigers managed to share honours with Oman but conceded as many as six goals against UAE.
The Indian think-tank needs to re-work their strategies in order to win at least two of the qualifying matches and make its cut to the 2023 Asian Cup. With not much time left, the AIFF and the head coach Igor Stimac have decided to stage a 35-day national camp in Kolkata, as per the reports of Goal.com.
Most likely, the camp is set to start in late April, while the team might take the flight directly from Kolkata to Qatar, where they’ll play the remaining 2022 World Cup Qualifying matches. Igor Stimac’s men will be up against Qatar on June 3, followed by neighbours Bangladesh on June 7. The Blue Tigers will end their campaign against Afghanistan on June 15.
