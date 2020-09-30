Was only looking to make Barcelona better and stronger with summer saga, claims Lionel Messi
Today at 1:20 PM
Having decided to stay at Barcelona, Lionel Messi has reiterated again that he is looking to put his transfer saga behind him and has confessed that he had no intentions of hurting Barcelona. The 33-year-old asked to leave the Camp Nou this summer but eventually produced a U-turn and opted to stay.
No matter what happens before the October 4th deadline, the 2020 summer transfer window will forever be remembered as the year Lionel Messi picked to leave Barcelona. The Argentine submitted a transfer request early in the window that sent shockwaves around the world, and Barcelona, when he asked the club to let him leave on a free-transfer. However, Barcelona refused when they hit back and, with the support of the La Liga, revealed that the clause Messi was looking to use had expired.
It eventually lead to a three-week long saga that saw the Argentine drop his transfer request in order to see out the final year of his contract. That was partly because Messi refused to go to court against a club he loved and the Barca captain, in an interview recently, admitted that he takes 'responsibility' for his errors. But Messi reiterated that was only looking to “make FC Barcelona better and stronger,” with the club and him looking to have a fantastic year going forward.
"I take responsibility for my errors and if they existed, it was only to make FC Barcelona better and stronger. I wanted to send a message to all the socios and fans that follow us. If at any moment, any of them were annoyed by something that I said or did, let there be no doubts that anything I did was always with the club's best interests in mind," Messi stated, reported Goal.
"After so many disagreements, I would like to bring an end to everything. We all have to be united and assume that the best is yet to come. Uniting passion with excitement and motivation will be the only way to achieve our objectives, always united and rowing in the same direction."
