Was only looking to make Barcelona better and stronger with summer saga, claims Lionel Messi

It eventually lead to a three-week long saga that saw the Argentine drop his transfer request in order to see out the final year of his contract. That was partly because Messi refused to go to court against a club he loved and the Barca captain, in an interview recently, admitted that he takes 'responsibility' for his errors. But Messi reiterated that was only looking to “make FC Barcelona better and stronger,” with the club and him looking to have a fantastic year going forward.