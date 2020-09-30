Reports | Premier League referees looking to be more lenient on handballs

It have given way to with five penalties awarded for handball in the opening three game weeks so far. That is as compared to the nineteen that the entirety of the 2019/20 season saw awarded for handballs only with initial projections putting the 2020/21 season at well beyond 20 penalties awarded for handball. That, however, has the Guardian report that the Premier League has endorsed a change that will allow the referees to be more lenient with the interpretation of the handball rule.