Reports | Premier League referees looking to be more lenient on handballs

Premier League referees looking to be more lenient on handballs
Today at 1:52 PM
The Guardian and Sky Sports have reported that Premier League referees are looking to take a more lenient approach to the new handball law after an outcry across the world. The new implementation of the handball rule has seen a record number of penalties awarded with many concerned at the rise.
After immense criticism from managers, players and fans alike for the incredible number of penalties already awarded inside the Premier league so far. It has many concerned at the sensational rise that the new handball laws, especially, after a penalty was awarded on Eric Dier after the ball was headed onto his arm. That saw both Jose Mourinho and, Newcastle United manager, Steve Bruce up in arms about the new law which has seen a record number of penalties awarded already.
It have given way to with five penalties awarded for handball in the opening three game weeks so far. That is as compared to the nineteen that the entirety of the 2019/20 season saw awarded for handballs only with initial projections putting the 2020/21 season at well beyond 20 penalties awarded for handball. That, however, has the Guardian report that the Premier League has endorsed a change that will allow the referees to be more lenient with the interpretation of the handball rule.
The Guardian also revealed that International Football Association Board (IFAB) has approved the change with it set to start from the coming weekend of Premier League football with the Athletic reporting that the English top tier is not happy with the number of controversial handballs decisions handed out. It will see the referees be more subjective as the officials will be allowed to consider whether the player was in a natural or an unnatural position when interacting with opponents or in the run of play.
This comes after Premier League clubs, during a shareholder meeting, asked Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL) for a change in approach following the record start. It saw IFAB reportedly hand out their opinions on the matter, which has seen the Premier League reportedly ask the referees to be more subjective, rather than rigidly following the rules of the law.
