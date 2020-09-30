Reports | Borussia Dortmund reject Manchester United’s €90 million bid

It has been a frustrating summer transfer window for Manchester United with them able to bring only Donny van de Beek in so far. While the former Ajax midfielder has made an impressive start to his career at Old Trafford, the club are still looking to add a few more names before the window closes but have struggled to do so. Their top target has reportedly been Jadon Sancho although Borussia Dortmund have rejected not one but two bids for the attacker from United.