    Reports | Borussia Dortmund reject Manchester United’s €90 million bid

    Jadon Sancho finished last season with 20 goals and 20 assists in all competitions

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:13 PM

    According to the Guardian, Borussia Dortmund have rejected another €90 million bid from Manchester United for Jadon Sancho as they believe the attacker is worth at least €120 milllion. The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, although no move has materialized.

    It has been a frustrating summer transfer window for Manchester United with them able to bring only Donny van de Beek in so far. While the former Ajax midfielder has made an impressive start to his career at Old Trafford, the club are still looking to add a few more names before the window closes but have struggled to do so. Their top target has reportedly been Jadon Sancho although Borussia Dortmund have rejected not one but two bids for the attacker from United.

    That includes two €90 million offers, plus add-ons, but Dortmund have insisted on nothing less than a €120 million. The Guardian has reported that the Red Devils have submitted yet another €90 million bid and Dortmund have handed them the same answer. The report has revealed that the Bundesliga side have further implied that anything less than their €120 million asking price will not force their hand as Dortmund don’t want to sell Sancho.

    ESPN has reported, however, with another failed bid for Sancho, United are looking at other targets with Watford’s Ismaila Sarr and Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele their targets. However, while a move for Sarr won’t be tough, the move for Dembele will be as the Frenchman doesn’t want to move to England even on loan. Liverpool and Juventus have already reportedly made enquiries for the Barcelona man but Dembele has proved hard to convince.

